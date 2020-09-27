Late Field Goal Lifts Titans Over Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings gave up a big lead late to earn their third loss of the season at the hands of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tennessee got on the scoreboard early, hitting a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on their opening drive. The Titans extended their lead to 6-0 with a second made field goal, but Minnesota took the lead 7-0 with a touchdown at the end of the quarter.

Harrison Smith started the second quarter off with an interception, giving the ball back to the Vikings who marched down the field for their second touchdown of the day. Tennessee answered with their third field goal. Minnesota then notched their first field goal of the game to take a 17-9 going into halftime.

In the third, the two teams went back and forth. Minnesota threw an interception which was followed by a Tennessee fumble and a three and out. The Vikings missed their next field goal attempt, but the Titans hit their fourth to close the gap to 17-12. Minnesota scored their third touchdown of the day and pushed the lead back out to 12 at 24-12. Tennessee responded with two more touchdowns and a failed two-point conversion to take the lead away from the Vikings 25-24.

Minnesota scored their fourth and final touch down in the fourth quarter, but missed their two-point conversion attempt, retaking the lead 30-25. The Titans hit two more field goals in the final minutes of the game to secure the win 31-30.

Kirk Cousins completed 16 of 27 for 251 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and two sacks. Dalvin Cook had 22 carries for a career-high 181 yards and one touchdown.

Rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 175 yards and one touchdown. Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen each also tallied a touchdown reception for Minnesota.

The Vikings fall to 0-3 for the first time since 2013. They will be looking to get their first win of the season next Sunday when they take on the 0-3 Houston Texans. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.