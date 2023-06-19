Larks Too Much For Rox

The Rox lose 4-2 to the Bismarck Larks at Joe Faber Field Sunday. The Larks scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 2 in the 3rd inning and 1 run in the 4th inning. The Rox scored their 2 runs in the 9th inning.

St. Cloud pitchers struck out 16 Larks in the loss. Kolten Smith threw 5 innings with 6 hits and 4 earned runs with 9 strikeouts. He takes the loss.

Get our free mobile app

Jackson Hauge went 3-5 with 1 RBI, Ike Mezzenga drove in a run and Kyle Jackson added 2 hits for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 13-7 and are 3 games back of Willmar for first place in the Great Plains West Division. St. Cloud is off Monday and Tuesday and will play a day/night doubleheader Wednesday. Hear Rox games on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.