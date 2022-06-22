Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A box bridge replacement project on Highway 10 will impact traffic north of Sauk Rapids this summer.

The project will take place between the County Road 33 interchange and 66th Street Northeast.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin with prep work Monday which includes installing temporary crossovers in the median and preparing work areas. That work will continue until early July.

Construction on the new box bridge will begin on July 11th and continue until September.

During the prep work, drivers should expect periodic lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds.

Once the actual construction work begins, there will be one lane of traffic in each direction for the duration of the project.

