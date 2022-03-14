La Velle E Neal; Expect Twins to Make More Moves

The Twins traded for pitcher Sonny Gray with the Reds over the weekend, and acquired catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Ursela from the Yankees Sunday. The Twins acquired infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa for catcher Mitch Garver Saturday before flipping him to the Yankees in the deal that also sent third baseman Josh Donaldson to New York.

Star Tribune Sports Columnist La Velle E. Neal III joined me on WJON today. He expects to Twins to continue to make moves and wouldn't be surprised to see the team flip Gary Sanchez in a different deal. La Velle says the Twins should target the Oakland A's for pitching help to land someone like left hander Sean Manaea. La Velle says the trade of Donaldson clears salary space to pursue starting pitchers or maybe even a position player like Trevor Story. Story is viewed as the top free agent shortstop on the market.

Listen to my conversation with La Velle below. He joins me this week at 7:15 a.m. on WJON.