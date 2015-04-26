Kurt Busch Dominates Field in Sprint Cup Win at Richmond

Kurt Busch led 291 of the 400 laps and easily won the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Speedway in Virginia on Sunday. Busch ended a 35-race winless streak with the victory.

Busch passed pole-sitter Joey Logano after 94 laps to take the lead. Jamie McMurray snatched the lead after 262 laps, but Busch soon surged to the head of the field under caution and held on through the checkered flag.

Kevin Harvick finished second, and Jimmie Johnson took third. McMurray and Logano rounded out the top five.

Persistent rainfall forced NASCAR to postponed the race from Saturday to Sunday. It was the second consecutive week weather has hampered a Sprint Cup event; last Sunday’s race in Bristol, Tenn. was delayed several times by rain.