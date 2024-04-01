Junior College Baseball Results

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE RAMS

CENTRAL LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

Saturday March 30th (Luther College/Iowa)

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 6 CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 4

It took nine innings as the Cyclones defeated the Wood Ducks on a walk off home run. The Cyclones did out hit the Wood Ducks nine to six, along with a double and four walks. The Cyclones staring pitcher was righty sophomore Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School.He threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Carson Reeve from PEM High School threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, he went 1-for-1 with the huge walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for two RBIs. Elian Mezquita from Apollo High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 2-for-4. Jake Ince from Aitkin High School went 2-for-4 with a double and Will VanBeck from BBE High School went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Pitcher Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School earned a walk and he scored a run and Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School earned a walk. Blaine Fischer from BBE High School had a stolen base and he scored a run, Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa was hit by a pitch and Owen Bode from Little Falls High School had a stolen base.

The Wood Ducks starting pitcher was Righty freshman Brandon Hugo, he threw two innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Wes Nelson threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Cole Bakkum threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Seth Tierney, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Adrian Warken went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Joe Hansen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Seth Nelson went 1-for-4 with a double and Winky Estrada from Litchfield HS went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Porter Jorgenson and Hank Munson both had a walk and Jack Huberty was hit by a pitch.

CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 6 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 5

The Wood Ducks were out hit by the Cyclones eight to six, but solid pitching and timely hitting. Not to mention another walk off home run for the Wood Ducks in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Wood Ducks starting pitcher was lefty freshman Seth Luther, he threw eight innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Winky Estrada, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adrian Warcken went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had two walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Parker Jorgenson went 1-for-3 with the huge walk off home run and he had a walk. Joe Hansen went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Dom Vogel had three walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Seth Tierney went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was lefty freshman Hayden Frank from St. Michael-Albertville HS. He threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Terrance Moody threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by first baseman Sam Holthaus, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Center fielder Alejandro Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Shortstop Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Third baseman Kinnick Christensen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and leftfielder Jake Ince earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Second baseman Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Center fielder Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 and Right fielder Will VanBeck earned a walk.

Upcoming Games:

Wednesday April 3rd (1:00/3:00)

St. Cloud TCC Cyclones @ Mn West CTC Blue Jays

(Friday March 29th (Sioux City, South Dakota)

ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 11 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 1

The Legends out hit the Warriors thirteen to four, including two home runs and a triple.

Their starting pitcher was righty sophomore Lucas Burgum from Mandan, North Dakota threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Josmer Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Theisen from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs and Jaden Drill from Courtland, MN went 2-for-2 for two RBIs. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Maddox Mortensen from Courtland, Mn went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 2-for-3. Carter Lang from New Ulm High School went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Chuck Hackett from Foley High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell from Sartell-St. Stephen HS had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs from Sartell-Stephen HS, Hunter Norby from Ashby High School and Gannon Hall from Mohall, ND all scored a run.

The Warriors staring pitcher was lefty sophomore Sam Etterman from Willmar High School threw five innings. He gave up nine hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Gabe Helget from Dassel-Cokato HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and one walk. Righty sophomore Hank Bulson from St. Cloud Tech HS gave up one hit and a walk.

The Warriors offense was led by Luke Ruter from New London-Spicer HS, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS went 2-for-3 with a double, Sam Etterman earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Olson from St. James HS earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 4 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 3

The Legends out hit the Warriors eight to six and they were aided by five walks and good defense. The Legends put up two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. After eight innings a walk off double gave the win to the Legends, their starting pitcher was sophomore Logan Bullock from Watertown-Mayer HS. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty freshman Jaden Drill from Courtland, MN threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Levi Lampert from Upsala HS, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and a stolen base. Josmer Ortiz Aponte a freshman outfielder went 2-for-4 with the walk off double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Carter Ruschmeier from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS went 1-for-3. Carter Lang earned a walk and Jack Theisen both went 1-for-3. Landen Tillquist from Mille Lacs Area HS went 1-for-2 and Chuck Hackett went 1-for-1. Caden Sand from Albany and Jacob Merrill both earned a walk, Maddox Mortensen had a stolen base, Callen O’Connell scored a run and Tori Helget had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was lefty sophomore Brock Davis from New Prague, HS. He threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Luke Ruter, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Caden Lang was credited for a RBI. Sam Etterman went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Eischens went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Olson went 1-for-3. Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson HS went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Max Athmann earned a walk and Gabe Rohman from New London-Spicer scored a run.

SATURDAY MARCH 30th (Sioux City, South Dakota)

ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 10 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 7

The Legends out hit the Warriors thirteen to nine, including a pair of doubles and they put up four runs in the third and sixth innings. The starting pitcher for the Legends was righty freshman Jaxon Schoenrock from Alexandria HS. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty sophomore Caden Sand from Albany HS threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Lefty freshman Luke Saulters form Round Rock, Texas threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Chuck Hackett went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and a stolen base. Felix Porras went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Levi Lampert went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Brady Goebel went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and Jaden Drill went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Josmer Ortiz Aponte earned a walk, had a sacrifice, a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Mortensen earned a walk, stolen base and he scored a run, Hunter Norby had a stolen base and Gannon Hall scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was righty freshman Nolan Eischens, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Tanner Olson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty freshman Ethan Bulthuls from CMCS HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Warriors were led on offense by Brady Perleberg from Brandon-Evansville HS. He went 1-for-1 with a home run, he earned a walk and had a sacrifice. Caden Lang went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Prieve went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Gabe Helget went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Nolan Eischens went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Ruter went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Max Athmann and Riley Dikken from Redwood Falls HS both earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 10 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 4

The Legends out hit the Warriors thirteen to six, with a lot of timely hitting. This gave the Legends pitchers great support, righty freshman Tori Helget from Springfield HS started on the mound. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty freshman Nagel Solivan from Pascagoula, MS threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by First baseman Brady Goebel, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Centerfielder Austin Henrichs went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Righty fielder/shortstop. Levi Lampert went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Second baseman/third baseman Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. DH Jack Theisen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Josmer Ortiz Aponte went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shortstop Carter Lang went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Leftfielder Calen O’Connell went 1-for-1 and third baseman Chuck Hackett scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Righty freshman Gabe Rohman from New London-Spicer threw one inning, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and one walk. Righty sophomore Caden Lang threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by third baseman Andrew Prieve, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a. RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Centerfielder Luke Ruter went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. First baseman Tanner Olson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and shortstop Sam Etterman earned a walk and he scored a run. Leftfielder Max Athmann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Catcher Cole Dolezal went 1-for-3.

Saturday April 6th (At Alexandria/1:00/3:30)

St. Cloud TCC Cyclones vs. Alexandria TCC Legends

Sunday April 7th (At St. Cloud/1:00/3:30)

Alexandria TCC Legends vs. St. Cloud TCC Cylcones

(FRIDAY MARCH 29th (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

RAINEY RIVER VOYAGEURS 13 ANOKA RASMEY CC RAMS 6

The Voyageurs out hit the Rams fourteen to eleven, including a triple and two doubles and they were aided by six walks. The Voyageurs starting pitcher lefty sophomore Kaleb Hubble, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Tom Rombauts threw two innings, he gave up four hits and three runs.

The Voyageurs offense was led by Domingo Olmedo, he went 3-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, a walk, stolen base and he scored two runs. Brodie Black, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Mathias Talarico went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Josh Johnson went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored three runs. Alex Levkov went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Isaac Becker went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Austin Jackson-Anderson went 1-for-4 with a walk and Joaquin Denco Jr had two walks and he scored a run. Ian Becker went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Kaleb Hubble was credited for a RBI. Pedro Rivera went 1-for-2, he scored three runs, hit by pitch twice and he had a stolen base.

The Rams starting pitcher was righty sophomore Brett Sullivan from Champlin Park HS. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Daniel Pacheco from Tucson, Arizona threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rams offense was led by Matthew Ramsdell from Mesa, Arizona, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rice Whitaker from Omaha, Nebraska went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Gabe Ottmar from Hopkins HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jacob Contreras from Osseo High School went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Craig Fierro from Reno, Nevada went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Luster from St. Michael-Albertville HS went 1-for-3. Roman Perez from Garland, Texas earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

RIVERLAND CC BLUE DEVILS 13 ANOKA RASMEY CC RAMS 3

The Blue Devils out hit the Rams eleven to four, including four doubles and a triple and they were aided by eight walks. The Blue Devils starting pitcher was Hanson Hanna, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Blue Devils offense was led by Ashton Wolf, he went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Taiko Ishikawa went 1-off-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Josh Fernandez went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Karlo Aguirre went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Misrael Martinez went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run. Boden Simon went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs.

The Rams starting pitcher was righty freshman Craig Freire from Reno, Navada. He threw four innings, he gave up eight his, twelve runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty freshman Tanner Flahaven from Superior, Wisconsin threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rams offense was led by Danny Pacheco, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Contreras went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Adamski went 1-for-3. Antonio Parachy earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

(SATURDAY MARCH 30th) (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

RAINEY RIVER VOYAGEURS 8 ANOKA RAMSEY CC RAMS 5

The Voyageurs out hit the Rams six to five and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was righty sophomore Emmound Grullon threw five innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Marcus Krick threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and two walks.

The Voyageurs offense was led by Josh Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Domingo Olmedo went 1-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs and Ian Becker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk. Austin Jackson-Anderson went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Alex Levkov went 1-for-3 with a walk. Josue Francho went 1-for-3 and Brodie Black had two walks and he scored a run. Tom Rombauts and Pedro Rivera both had a walk and each scored a run.

The Rams starting pitcher was righty freshman Julian Campos from Robbinsdale Armstrong HS, threw six innings. He gave up five hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Rams offense was led by Craig Fierro, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Caleb Groth went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Raymond Perez went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Danny Pacheco went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Ryan Luster earned a walk and he scored run. Antonio Barchy went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Matt Ramsdell earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jake Contreras earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

RIVERLAND CC BLUE DEVILS 14 ANOKA RAMSEY CC RAMS 4

The Blue Devils out hit the Rams twelve to five, including a pair of triples and two doubles and they were aided by seven walks. The Blue Devils starting pitcher was Righty sophomore Gaston Fox, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, four runs and four walks. Righty sophomore Yuta Zemba threw three innings, he recorded one strikeout.

The Blue Devils offense was led by Misael Martinez, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Boden Simon went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and a walk. Aiden Wolf went 2-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored three runs. Joshua Fernandez went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Evan Lenz went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Karlo Aguirre went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Taiko Ishikawa went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Rams was righty sophomore Jacob Contreras from Osseo High School, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, eight runs and four walks. Lefty sophomore Quinten Friess from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning. He gave up one run, three walks and he recorded on strikeout. Righty freshman Gabe Ottmar from Hopkins High School threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and one walk.

The Rams offense was led by pitcher/DH Jake Contreras he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run .Shortstop Matt Ramsdell went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Centerfielder Antonio Barachy went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. First baseman Craig Fierro had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Catcher Caleb Groth went 1-for-3. Right fielder Danny Pacheco earned two walks, third baseman Logan Adamski earned two walks and he score a run and left fielder Mike McBryar earned a walk.

Wednesday April 3rd (3:00/5:00) @ Anoka Ramsey

Riverland CC Blue Devils @ Anoka Ramsey CC Rams

SATURDAY MARCH 30th (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

MN WEST CTC BLUEJAYS 9 MN STATE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 2

The Blue Jays out hit the Spartans nine to six, including a home run and a double, and they were aided by five walks. The starting pitcher for the Blue Jays was Tristan Sawerbrei, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Haruta Endo, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Axel Espino went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Pickett went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Zhu went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dan Castro was credited for a RBI, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ridge Inhofer went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run and Fernando Marte went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was a righty freshman Carter Spengler from Ashby High School. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Eli Stevens from Wagoner SD, threw 1 1/2 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Spartans offense was led by Isaac Hamann from Wadena-Deer Creek High School. He went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tyson Barthel from Wadena-Deer Creek HS went 2-for-3. Ben Monson from Solon Springs HS went 1-for-3 and Connor Davis from Wadena-Deer Creek earned a walk. Evan Lunde from Wadena-Deer Creek HS earned two walks and he scored a run and Carson Bevill from Fargo South HS earned a walk and he scored a run.

MN WEST CTC BLUEJAYS 16 MN STATE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 5

The Blue Jays out hit the Spartans nineteen to three, including two home runs and five doubles. They put up ten big runs in the sixth inning, to secure to the win. The starting pitcher for the Blue Jays was Connor Eich, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Ian Scherbring threw 1 2/3 inning and Robert Reyes threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Joe Zhu, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Robert Reyes went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. C. Wallace went 4-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dan Castro went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and Brqdy Pickett had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Axel Espino went 4-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Spartans staring pitcher was righty freshman Isaac Haman from Wadena-Deer Creek HS. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up sixteen hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty freshman Hunter Hultti from New York Mills HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and two walks.

The Spartans offense was led by Centerfielder Evan Lunde, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Tyson Barthel went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and left fielder Ben Monson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Right fielder Bryce Kruger went 1-for-3 and P/DH Isaac Hamman earned a walk and he scored a run. Shortstop Connor Davis earned a walk, third baseman Dain Schroeder earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and first baseman Dalton Heater earned a walk and he scored a run.

Wednesday April 3rd (2:00/4:00)

MN STATE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS vs. MN Post Graduates