Johnnies Lose NCAA Game in Extra-Inning

The St. John’s University baseball team dropped their first game of the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament to Baldwin Wallace University on Friday.

SJU got on the board early, scoring their first run in the opening inning. In the fifth, they extended that lead to 4-0 before Baldwin Wallace started to close in.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Yellow Jackets ran in their first two to cut St. Johns’ lead to 4-2. BWU scored one in the seventh and one in the eighth to tie the game. At the end of nine the score was still deadlocked 4-4.

In the extra inning, the Johnnies were not able to get on the board, but the Yellow Jackets popped one up just out of reach for a run. SJU dropped it 5-4.

Wyatt Ulrich led the team with two runs. Ethan Roe and Michael Gruber each added one. Jake Dickmeyer threw just two strikeouts in seven innings.

The Johnnies fall to 32-13 overall and will take on Buena Vista University in an elimination game on Saturday. First-pitch is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.