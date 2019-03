St. John's basketball won 78-71 in Northfield against St. Olaf last night. The Johnnies led 49-29 at halftime and held on in the 2nd half.

Tyler Weiss led the Johnnies with 21 points and Patrick Strom had 15 points for St. John's.

St. John's is 10-4 in the MAC and 14-5 overall. The Johnnies will play at Arden Hills against Bethel at 3pm Saturday.