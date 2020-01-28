St. John’s Basketball Showcasing Another Strong Season [VIDEO]

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's basketball has become one of the powerhouses in Division III sports in the past few years.

The team has quickly moved up the rankings this season sitting at Number 2 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, the programs highest ranking.

Head Coach Pat McKenzie says despite the outside noise, his team has remained focused and bought into his system.

We're not going to get overly high after a win, and we don't want to get overly low after a loss. We want to stay the course and do the work that will help us prepare for the next game.

McKenzie recently earned his 100th win with the Johnnies, an achievement he gives full credit to his players.

When you have a variety of weapons out there on the floor, the offense tends to flow a little easier and when the guys are willing to share the ball, we are tough to guard.

McKenzie says his team has shown a desire and drive all season, and even with their 17-1 record, he feels they haven't reached their full potential.

The Johnnies open up a three game home stand Wednesday at Sexton Arena, a place they've gone 32-3 in the last three seasons.