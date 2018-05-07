Johnnies Baseball Team Clinches Regular Season MIAC Title

COLLEGEVILLE -- The St. John's University baseball team head into the conference tournament this weekend on a high note.

The team clinched the regular season conference title Sunday for the first time in 20 years. Head Coach Jerry Haugen says the team will have a few days to celebrate then it's time to focus on the playoffs.

"With a good overall record we have a shot at the Regional Tournament if we don't win the conference playoffs. So the biggest thing we need to do is win that tournament."

The team took home the title after beating the University of St. Thomas in a double-header. The Johnnies head into this weekend's conference tournament as the top seed.

Haugen says he's proud of how his team has played during the unusual spring season on the diamond and in the classroom.

"They adjusted well in keeping up with the schedule. We have to give them a lot of credit on them decided when to take a test or get this assignment done. They did a good job handling all of that."

The Johnnies are 31-6 on the regular season. They will play against the lowest seed in the conference tournament Friday at 3:00 p.m. at CHS Field in St. Paul. Their opponent will be determined Thursday.

If they win the conference tournament the Johnnies will automatically qualify for the Regional Tournament.