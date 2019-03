St. John's basketball downed Hamline 86-58 in Collegeville last night in the MIAC Tournament quarterfinals. St. John's led 45-28 at halftime and blew the game wide open in the 2nd half.

David Stokman led the Johnnies with 22 points and Jubie Alade had 15 points. St. John's improves to 18-8 overall and will play at St. Thomas in the MIAC tournament semifinals tomorrow night at 7pm.