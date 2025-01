St. John's basketball has moved up to #12 in the nation in this week's d3hoops.com Division III men's college basketball poll. The Johnnies are 14-2 and 7-0 in the MIAC. St. John's is coming off a 97-68 win over St. Scholastica last Saturday.

St. John's was ranked #14 in the previous week's poll. The Johnnies play at Augsburg in Minneapolis Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.