Johnnie Basketball Routs Concordia

The 11th ranked St. John's basketball team won their 10th game in a row and improved to 11-1 overall after a 83-44 blowout win over visiting Concordia-Moorhead Monday night. The Johnnies shot a blistering 78 percent from the field and outscored the Cobbers 51-22 in the 2nd half after leading by 10 at halftime.

St. John's was led in scoring by David Stokman with 23 points, Lucas Walford added 14 points and Jubie Alade chipped in 13 points. The Johnnies are 7-0 in the MIAC and will host Gustavus Wednesday night at 7pm.