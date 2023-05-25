Is One Minnesota Town’s Summer Festival Going To End After This Year?

WILD WEST DAYS 2023!

Today kicks off the first day of the annual "Wild West Days" in Zimmerman, Minnesota. Wild West Days has been a tradition for so many years, that I actually remember "Wild West Days" from my childhood, and that was a long time ago!

Wild West Days will be running today, Thursday, May 25th through Memorial Day, May 29th, 2023.

VOLUNTEER SIGN-UP FOR NEXT YEAR'S EVENT

I visited the Wild West Days website to check out the schedule of events for the week and noticed that there is an incredible need for volunteers to keep this event running. It sounds like only 5 people have been running the event over the past few years, and they are asking for your help. They are looking for volunteers to sign up this year to keep the event running smoothly in the future. It is a community event after all, and I can't imagine Zimmerman without "Wild West Days!"

If you would like to sign up to volunteer your talents for next year, they would love to speak with you. You can click HERE to sign up to be a volunteer to help.

EVENTS AT THIS YEAR'S WILD WEST DAYS - SCHEDULE

Tonight (Thursday night ) is Unlimited Wristband Night at the fair. Wristbands are $30. Monday, Memorial Day will be Unlimited Wristband Day for $30.

Carnival Rides

Thursday: 5 -10 pm

Friday: 4 - 10 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 10 am - 10 pm

Monday: 12 pm - 5 pm

LIVE MUSIC AT ZIMMERMAN CITY PARK

Friday night, enjoy live music with the band 'On The Rocks' from 6 pm to 10 pm. Saturday night you will be able to enjoy the music from 'The Fire Brand' from 6 pm to 10 pm.

OTHER EVENTS

Don't miss other fun events including the shopping, the food, The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull on Saturday, BINGO under the main tent on Saturday and Sunday from 3 - 6 pm, as well as the volleyball, kickball, bean bag, and disc golf tournaments on Saturday and Sunday.

CAR AND BIKE SHOW ON SUNDAY

We can't forget the Car and Bike Show taking place on Sunday, from 11-3 pm. Registration starts at 9:30. Click HERE for more information.

FIREWORKS

Fireworks are scheduled for Sunday night at 10 pm, however, if there is inclement weather, the Fireworks will be rescheduled for Monday night at 10 pm.

Enjoy Wild West Days! Don't forget to volunteer to help out to keep Wild West Days alive in Zimmerman next year. :-)

