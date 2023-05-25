The Weekender: Country Concerts Dominate This Weekend
Welcome to the unofficial start of summer - Memorial Day weekend! All summer long, count on the weekender to keep you on top of all the big events all summer long.
This weekend, maybe in between concerts, make sure to take some time and remember the reason for the long weekend - remember and honor the men and women who have died in the line of duty from our armed forces.
Fire up the barbeque, fly some flags, stock up on sunscreen, and enjoy the weekend!
- 1
Dwight Yoakam and Aaron Lewis in ConcertThe Ledge Amphitheater
Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He
has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and
another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. Yoakam is a
recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization,
he will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala on October
14, 2019 in Nashville, TN
- 2
Gary Allan and Tracy LawrenceThe Ledge Amplitheater
Country superstars Garry Allan and Tracy Lawrence have announced a co-headling tour spanning eight states in two weeks including a stop at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on Friday, May 26th. The upcoming tour from the two hitmakers recalls 30 years of some of Country’s greatst era-defining hits. Though Allan and Lawrence have both shared radio waves and immense respect for each other throughout their careers, this upcoming multi-state tour represents the first-time fans will get to see both do full sets on the same stage!
- 3
The St. Cloud farmer's MarketDowntown St. Cloud
Join us for the 2023 St. Cloud Area Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to Noon, May through October,
in the Lady Slipper Lot in Downtown St. Cloud.
The St. Cloud Farmers Market features local growers, bakers, and other producers with a wide variety of vegetables, meats, dairy products, baked goods, plants, cut flowers, maple syrup, honey, berries, and other locally grown goods.
We are excited to begin growing and creating for the 2023 market season and cannot wait to see all of you again!
We are proud to be members of Minnesota Grown and the Minnesota Farmer’s Market Association.
- 4
Memorial Day Concert at the VAVA Medical Center
Memorial Day Ceremony sponsored by MetroVets