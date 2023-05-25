The Weekender: Country Concerts Dominate This Weekend

attachment-The-Weekender_aqua loading...

Welcome to the unofficial start of summer - Memorial Day weekend! All summer long, count on the weekender to keep you on top of all the big events all summer long.

This weekend, maybe in between concerts, make sure to take some time and remember the reason for the long weekend - remember and honor the men and women who have died in the line of duty from our armed forces.

Fire up the barbeque, fly some flags, stock up on sunscreen, and enjoy the weekend!