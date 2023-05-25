We’re Less Than A Week Away From The First Rock, Roll, & Stroll In Pierz!

Another sure sign that summer is here is the bright colors, and sparkling chrome of a classic car as it glides by on its way to park at a classic car show. We have entered the time of year when we are just days away from the first Rock, Roll, & Stroll in Pierz. The first one is scheduled for Thursday, June 1.

The custom and classic car show is open to motorcycles and other 'cool' rides. The annual event happens on the first Thursday of the month, from June through September.

For those wanting to participate or stop and see all the vehicles, you'll just need to head to downtown Pierz. On top of the sweet cars, there are other happenings going on, including a poker walk that's open to those 18 and older.

I really don't think there is anything better than a small-town classic car show. Every owner has a story behind their vehicle, a reason they bought it, or restored it. Sometimes you'll see the same guy with a new car every show, which makes you wonder where they keep all the cars, but that's what is so fun about going to a show like the one Pierz has.

So pack up the family in the cruiser, head on over to Pierz sometime this summer, and check out one of these Rock, Roll, & Strolls, grab some Theilen's bacon, and then a shake from Red's.

Sometimes the best things in life, and in Central Minnesota are free.

