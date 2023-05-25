New Waite Park Police Chief Excited For New Opportunity

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There is a new top cop in Waite Park. Anthony Reznicek officially takes over as police chief on Saturday, following the retirement of long-time chief Dave Bentrud.

Reznicek has worked for the department for the last ten years, holding several roles such as school resource officer, investigator and sergeant.

He says when announcement of Bentrud's retirement was made, he felt this was an opportunity worth pursuing.

I didn't consider myself becoming a chief, but I felt I should put my name in the hat and go through the process. The city had a good candidate pool, and after the entire process I was surprised to learn I got the job offer.

Reznicek says it's been a learning curve as he transitions into his new role and plans to continue to build on the foundation already in place.

There is a lot going on behind the scenes that I wasn't aware of, even as a sergeant. Chief Bentrud has done an amazing job and has been active during his time, and I know I will have a lot on my plate.

Reznicek says one of his main goals is to hire enough staff to get the department back to full strength.

My main focus right now will be on staffing and retaining our current officers. We have a lot of great officers within our department right now and don't want to see them leave. We are also going to need to find bodies to replace our current vacancies.

Reznicek says while he has a lot on his plate right now, he plans to get out into the community, meet with residents and continue to grow relationships.

Dave Bentrud retires after 30 years in law enforcement, and the last 13 years as police chief of Waite Park.

