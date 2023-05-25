Alexandria Man Hurt in Rollover Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was taken to the hospital after a rollover near Melrose.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Thirty-two-year-old Jared Harstad was driving west on Interstate 94 when his car went into the median and rolled over into the right ditch.
Harstad was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
