Injured Donaldson Not On Twins’ Wild Card Roster

The Minnesota Twins will have to battle the Houston Astros in the first round of the MLB playoffs without star third baseman Josh Donaldson. The veteran was not included on the Twins' roster for the Wild Card round due to a lingering hamstring issue.

The Twins did receive good news on Byron Buxton, who will be available after being hit in the helmet by a pitch in Friday's game against the Reds. In addition, outfielder Alex Kiriloff has been added to the postseason roster despite not appearing in a regular season game in his career.

Game one of the best-of-three series is set to begin Tuesday afternoon at Target Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on WJON.