Icebreakers Name New Head Coach

The St. Cloud Icebreakers have named a new head coach to replace Mark Chamernick, who is leaving the program after 18 years with the school.

The Icebreakers will be led by Tony Holcomb, a Faribault native who has ten years of high school coaching experience with the Owatonna boys and girls hockey teams.

Holcomb, who has over 20 years of overall coaching experience, also coached baseball at Owatonna. He is a special education teacher, and accepted a position in that field at South Junior High.

Holcomb will appear on "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday afternoon on WJON.