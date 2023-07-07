I-94 Bridge Over Stearns County Road 75 Closing for Repairs
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) – A bridge reconstruction project on Interstate 94 will close that bridge over County Road 75 in Collegeville.
The work begins on Monday, July 10th, and will last through late September.
Lane closures will also be in effect between St. John’s Road and Stearns County Road 2 near St. Joseph. The eastbound access to County Road 75 will close, forcing traffic to continue east on I-94 and exit on Stearns County Road 2.
Plan for single-lane traffic and reduced speeds.
