Huskies Top Warriors in OT

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team continued their winning weekend on the road against Winona State University on Saturday.

The Huskies had a solid start, putting up 39 points in the opening half while holding the Warriors to 32. Winona rallied in the second half, outscoring St. Cloud State 44-37 to tie the game 76-76 at the end of regulation.

This was the first time the Huskies had seen overtime all season and they made the most of it. In the five minute extra period, SCSU put up 14 points to lock up the win 90-83.

Trevon Marshall led the team with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Roberts added 20 points and six rebounds. Illya Tyrtyshnik finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 12-10 and 9-7 NSIC. They will host Wayne State College (10-15) on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.