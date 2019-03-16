Huskies Open NCHC Quarterfinals with a Win

The first-seeded St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team kicked off the 2019 NCHC Tournament with a win over eighth-seeded Miami University on Friday night.

The Huskies got out to a dominating lead early in the game. Less than four minutes into the first period, St. Cloud State scored their first goal to take a 1-0 lead. Then later in the period, they added a second unanswered goal.

Miami ended the shutout midway through the second period and cut the deficit to 2-1. Just a few minutes later though, the Huskies answered with their third of the night.

Entering the final period up 3-1, SCSU kept the rhythm going. The Redhawks snuck one in in the opening minute, but that was the last time they would score in the game. The Huskies tallied two additional goals in the period and skated away with a nice 5-2 win.

Nick Poehling , Robby Jackson , Ryan Poehling , Jack Ahcan , and Easton Brodzinski each netted one for SCSU. David Hrenak made 23 saves and allowed just two goals.

The Huskies remain undefeated at home. They will return for game two of the best of three series against Miami University on Saturday night. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on 96.7 The River FM.