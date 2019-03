ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State Huskies (17-5-0, 9-3-0 NCHC) lost 5-2 against Colorado College (5-17-0, 3-9-0 NCHC) last (Saturday) night.

This was SCSU's first loss since losing to Omaha December 5.

The Huskies hit the road to face Minnesota Duluth Friday at 7:07 p.m.