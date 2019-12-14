Huskies Hold on to Beat SMSU

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team came out on top after a close game against Southwest Minnesota State University on Friday night.

The game stayed close the whole way through. After the first half of play it was SCSU that held a small advantage, 39-35, over SMSU. The Huskies were able to stretch their lead out by another three points in the second half of the game to beat the Mustangs 77-70.

Trevon Marshall led the team with 25 points and five rebounds. Anthony Roberts put up 16 points and 10 rebounds to earn his first career double-double. Illya Tyrtyshnik added 10 points, three rebounds, and six steals.