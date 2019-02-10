Huskies Fall to Vikings 92-91

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball lost a close one on the road against Augustana on Saturday and snapped a four-game win streak.

The game stayed tight the whole way through. For every point the Huskies scored, the Vikings always had an answer. At the end of the first half, SCSU trailed 42-43.

In the second half they kept pace with Augustana. Both teams put up 49 more points, but it was not enough for St. Cloud to get the win.

Gage Davis led the team with 31 points. Brindley Theisen scored 22. Diamond Onwuka and Jace Kitchen each added 11.

The Huskies fall to 17-7 and 12-6 NSIC. They will be back in action on Friday to take on Minnesota State University-Moorhead. Tip of is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.