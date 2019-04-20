Huskies Fall to Golden Eagles

For just the second time in program history, the no. 5 St. Cloud State University baseball team lost to the University of Minnesota Crookston in a road game on Friday. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak.

St. Cloud State jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, scoring two runs in the second inning and another in the third. The score held up for a couple of innings until Crookston mounted a comeback in the bottom of the sixth. They ran in three to tie the game.

SCSU was not able to get anything going in the top of the seventh. When the Golden Eagles were up next they were able to add two to their total to jump ahead of the Huskies to the game-winning score of 5-3.

Najee Gaskins , Matt Quade , and Aaron Hammann each tallied a run for the Huskies. Pitchers Cal Giese and Shannon Ahern combined for 11 strikeouts.

The Huskies fall to 29-7 and 17-5 NSIC. They will finish the series with a doubleheader against Crookston on Saturday. Games start at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.