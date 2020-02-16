Huskies Edge Out Wolves in Final Home Game of the Season

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team brought their win streak up to three games and honored their seniors in Saturday's win over Northern State University.

Northern State put up the first points and led through the opening quarter. Trailing 19-14 to start the second, SCSU rallied to take their first lead of the game at 24-23. A last-second layup made by the Wolves gave them a 34-32 advantage over the Huskies at the half.

In the third, SCSU was up by as many as three points a few times, but Northern State kept up, leading 50-49 at the end of the quarter. There were five lead changes and one tie in the final quarter of the game. A late push by the Huskies was enough to give them the 69-64 win.

Nikki Kilboten scored a career-high 28 points and Madelin Dammann added 16.

The Huskies improve to 19-5 and 16-4 NSIC. They will hit the road on Friday to take on Bemidji State University. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m.