Huskies Come Up Short Against SMSU

St. Cloud State University fell short in a shootout with Southwest Minnesota State University on Saturday.

Neither team mustered up any points in the opening quarter, but that quickly changed in the second. SCSU took a 7-0 lead and was still in front 21-20 by halftime.

The Mustangs took over in the third quarter, putting up 15 unanswered points to steal the lead 35-21. The Huskies tied the game 35-35 in the fourth, but SMSU slipped away again to win 42-38.

Dwayne Longhorn completed 25 of 41 for 347 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Curtwan Evans had 12 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns.

John Solberg made eight catches for 120 yards and one touchdown and Joe Blando had one 17-yard touchdown reception.

The Huskies fall to 3-4 will look to break out of their slump against Winona State University on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.