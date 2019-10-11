Huskies Climbing in National Volleyball Rankings

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team has been steadily climbing in the national rankings. They go into this weekend ranked #11 in the country in Division II.

Head coach Chad Braegelman says the program has been on the upswing for the past few years.

There are about 330 Division II women's volleyball programs. One of our goals this season was to be ranked in the top 25, so as we've crept up in the polls from 19, 15, 12 and 11 it's been fun to watch.

The Huskies are 13 and 1 overall with their only loss coming against 7th ranked Concordia-St. Paul.

He says, after the team just missed out on the post-season conference tournament last year, they have a goal of getting there this season.

We've never actually played in the NSIC conference tournament as it is currently set up, so certainly that is one of our goals this year. Top eight go to the Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The winner of the conference tournament gets an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

St. Cloud State is one of nine teams from the NSIC ranked in the top 25 in the country.

SCSU has two home matches this weekend playing Minnesota State-Moorhead at 6:00 p.m. Friday and 8th ranked Northern State at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.