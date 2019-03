ST. PAUL - The St. Cloud State University Huskies beat the Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears 56-21 Saturday evening.

Huskies quarterback, Dwayne Lawhorn completed 18 of his 25 passes and finished with four touchdown passes.

Lawhorn also led the team in rushing with 11 attempts for 78 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Huskies gained nearly 500 total yards on offense , Two receivers, Cole Otto and John Pass, had over 100 yards receiving.