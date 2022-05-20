Over 50 Youth Baseball/Softball Teams Competing in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Roughly 50 youth baseball and softball teams from across the state will be playing in Waite Park this weekend.

The Waite Park Babe Ruth Softball and Baseball Summer Classic will kick off Saturday and Sunday starting at 8:00 a.m. at River's Edge Park.

Get our free mobile app

Board Member Todd Dingmann says this is the big kick off to their summer baseball/softball seasons.

It worked out really well last year to have baseball and softball games going together. We had a lot of people at the complex and it generates a lot of excitement at the park.

Dingmann says they will have games running all day long on the eight fields at the complex.

There is no admission to get in. We will have concession going, we have some t-shirt vendors and other things going on, but we encourage anyone to come in and watch some great youth baseball and softball.

The Waite Park Babe Ruth Softball and Baseball organization will hold their 9U & 11U baseball and 14U & 16U softball tournaments on June 10th-12th at River's Edge Park.

If you're interested in getting your kid involved in baseball or softball, Dingmann says to visit their website for contacts or registration forms.