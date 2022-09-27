Over the weekend I had the pleasure of being able to attend the Minnesota Vikings home game against division rivals Detroit Lions. Even more exciting was the fact we snuck the win in at the end.

However, there was something else cool I learned while I was there that I feel any diehard fan will think is cool and appreciate.

In Minnesota if there is one thing we take pride in, is being from our great state and supporting anything local. If you look on just about any social media platform; Facebook, Instagram, reddit, you name it there is a number of Minnesota based groups to join or follow to talk and share with other like minded Minnesotans. Yes, I am sure each state has something similar, but there is an abundance of them for our state if you look.

But it's that Minnesota pride and support that brings me to tell you about something cool I learned while at the Vikings vs. Lions game. My boyfriend and I got into the U.S. Bank Stadium a little early to walk around and of course stop in at the Viking Team Store and see about a new souvenir.

First sweatshirt I spotted I immediately LOVED. It was grey with Minnesota Vikings written in a circle around a helmet in writing that was raised and looked almost foam like (I later found out is a custom 3D embossed logo). It had a cowl neck hoodie option or no hoodie. Grabbing my size of the hoodie option before it was nabbed by someone else, I didn't even bother looking around anymore, this was my new Vikings gear piece. It would look great with leggings of all colors for the season and it appeared cozy and stylish.

Getting up to the cash register the lady informed me"

Great choice, this is one of six limited edition pieces that are being sold at the first six home games of the season. This particular sweatshirt is only available at this game in the stadium and once it's sold out, it's sold out.

I was giddy like a child feeling so lucky to have stumbled across this find. But I couldn't stop there with it, I needed to learn a little more about this. This is where Minnesotans will really take pride. Turns out the company that the Vikings worked with for this collaboration is UNRL,

a Minnesota based company that is headquartered in St. Paul to be exact. There isn't a store front, just in case you go looking for one, but you can find it all over in sporting stores such as Scheels, like located here in St. Cloud.

Going onto their website it shows the two collections that have been released so far in their collaboration 'The Hometown Collection' and that the "NEXT DROP" is October 4 at 11am with a countdown showing. But if you want it, I'm not fully positive if you can order it online, but I am thinking no since it's written by the sweatshirt I got:

This sweatshirt will be available at the Vikings Team Store inside the U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday 9/25. Tickets are required. Grab yours before kickoff!

So if you are fortunate to be going to the game on October 4th, I recommend getting into the stadium early if you want to get your hands on the THIRD limited edition piece, with three more to come after that. Being I love the Vikings and fashion, I personally can't wait to see what the next 4 drops look like!

In the mean time looks like I'm needing to get a 'Hitman' hat...you know as in Harrison 'the Hitman' Smith for the Vikings. Yeah, he's got his own collaboration with them too!

