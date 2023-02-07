How the Vikings’ Defense Will Change With a New Coordinator

The Vikings ranked 31st in total yards allowed among 32 NFL teams this past season. Because of this Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell was let go following the season. The Vikings hired former Miami Dolphins Head Coach and former Pittsburgh Steelers Assistant coach/Linebacker coach Brian Flores. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says Flores was the top candidate available and was his preferred choice when the Viking chose to move on from Donatell.

Get our free mobile app

Flores has a history of being aggressive defensively having primarily run a 4-3 defense when he was the head coach for the Dolphins. Souhan says the Dolphins wrongfully fired him after the 2021 season. Flores also worked on Bill Belichick's staff in New England from 2008-2018. Souhan says the Vikings are lucky to get Flores on the rebound.

Souhan says Flores turned around what was a poor defense in Miami when he arrived and the same will be expected with the Vikings. He indicates Flores has a history of throwing everything at opposing offenses.

The Vikings will need to decide whether to continue with veteran personnel on defense which includes Harrison Smith, Eric Kendricks and Patrick Peterson. Souhan says the type of defender they are needing isn't known but a glaring need for this team is better cornerback play and more overall speed.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.