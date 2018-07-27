Honkers Edge Rox 2-1

Rochester downed the St. Cloud Rox 2-1 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field with former Professor Wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan in attendance. Rochester broke the 1-all tie with a run in the 6th inning.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan - (Photo courtesy of Richard Leguil)

Will Warren was the tough-luck loser for the Rox throwing 6 innings with 7 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to take the loss for St. Cloud and Ryan Davis was 2-4 with a run scored for the Rox. St. Cloud managed just 4 hits for the game.

The Rox are 9-10 in the 2nd half of the season and 25-30 overall. St. Cloud plays at Rochester at 7:05 tonight, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.