Holdingford School Bus Driver Retires After 52 Years

A Holdingford school bus driver is retiring after 52 years on the job. Yesterday marked the first day of school for Holdingford students, but George Platz wasn't there.

According to Star Post, George, as students know him, is 80 years old and decided it was time to park the bus for good.

Get our free mobile app

The Holdingford Public Schools Facebook page shared a photo of George, putting it best, "doing anything for 52 years is an accomplishment! We are so lucky George chose to be part of our Husker family!"

People throughout the community chimed in on social media to wish George well in his retirement.

Steve Wisniewski-Grzybowski wrote, "Thanks George for your commitment to our kids."

Marian Sand said, "Wow. How we would like this generation back again."

Linda Harren commented, "You are the best, George Platz!"

Jan Guse said, "Awesome enjoy retirement and thanks for driving for our kids!!!"

Thanks, George! We hope you find as much joy in retirement as you've given to Holdingford children the last 52 years. Was George your bus driver? Share a memory you have of him in the comments below.

