Rock 4 Alzheimers This Sunday at Bad Habit in St. Joseph

Alzheimers is a horrible disease that affects so many families. It's one of those diseases that can make you forget people who are very close to you. This is horrible for both the person who has the disease, but also for everyone close to the person. Alzheimers can affect people in different ways, but it is always something that is debilitating for both the individual as well as their family and friends.

Rock4Alz.com

It would be great if this disease was no longer, or if there was an effective treatment for Alzheimers and other forms of dimenita.

Jeff and Tommy Vee's father music legend Bobby Vee passed away in 2016 after being diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2011.

This Sunday, September 12, Rock 4 Alzheimers will be held at Bad Habit Brewery in St. Joseph from 1pm to 8pm. It will be a day of great music including bands Slip Twister, Collective Unconscious, The Killer Vees and more! There's a free will donation opportunity for admission. And of course, there will be plenty of the great Bad Habit Brewery beer available. This event is presented by Sentry Band and is a family friendly event, so bring out the entire family for a great day of music for an important cause.

If you are unable to attend the event, but would still like to donate, you can do so right here.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands