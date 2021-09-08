Lakes Jam in Minnesota Announces Headliner for 2022

Well, let's all get the excitement going for next year and make plans for June. Something to look forward to throughout the Winter. Thinking about Summer music festivals always keeps people motivated for Summer fun.

Lakes Jam in Brainerd Lakes area has announced TESLA as their Thursday night headliner June 23rd on the Bud Light main stage. Lakes Jam runs June 23 through Saturday, the 25th.

You can reserve your tickets now by going to their website. Tesla has been a crowd favorite for years including songs like Little Suzi, Love Song, Modern Day Cowboy, and of course the iconic song "Signs".

If you haven't experienced Lakes Jam festival before, this is more than just a music festival. It's located at the Brainerd International Raceway and they definitely take advantage of that fact. During the weekend there is, of course, great music each day, but also a ton of other activities. Watercross, lawn mower racing, drifting, poker tournament, bean bag tournament, camping, VIP experiences, and more! Check out their website for all of the information and experiences that there are for festival goers.

More bands will be announced the closer we get to the festival, throughout the winter, but get your tickets early for the best price. You can also purchase day passes if you'd like. There are several options to choose from to make your Lakes Jam experience the best it can be.

So, join us at Lakes Jam next June and experience one of the best times that Minnesota and BIR can give you!

