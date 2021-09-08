Old Creamery Arts & Crafts Show Kicks Off This Weekend In Rice

Are you ready for fall? Maybe you're busy assembling your crafting supplies and home decor. Old Creamery in Rice is holding their annual Arts & Crafts Show this weekend and there's no entry fee!

Clear your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12. Over 180 craft and art vendors will be on site helping you with your fall inspiration. Typically this event draws a crowd of about 5,000 people, according to the Old Creamery website.

Vendors from all over the state stop out to feature their handmade products, seasonal decorations and so much more. It's also a great time to get a head start on your holiday shopping which is right around the corner. You'll be able to find one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

The event will be held on the grounds of The Old Creamery Restaurant in Rice from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You won't find any food trucks at this event, but food and beverages will be on-sale inside of The Old Creamery Restaurant -- including the Rice Boys Scouts with their pork chop and hot dog stand.

Also, just down the road from the event will be the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair. You can make a whole weekend out of it. Who doesn't need a little retail therapy heading into back to school season!?

The Old Creamery Restaurant is located at 405 Main Street East in Rice. You can call them with questions at 320-393-4100.

