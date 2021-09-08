Giant Cirque de Soleil Water Thing is in Crossroads Mall Prkg Lot

Have you seen this? I just happened by this on Tuesday as it was bring set up. Mostly all you can see from the outside is a whole bunch of tents. And it looks fairly massive.

I have seen Cirque shows before, but not with a water feature. This is called a "Water Circus". And it begins tomorrow (September 9) and runs through Sunday the 12th. It's just a one weekend show. But there are a few times set up for shows. Tickets are on sale now and run anywhere from $10 for a child and up to $50 for an adult.

Thursday and Friday there are just evening shows at 7:30pm. Saturday looks to have some more options. Sunday there are two options, both in the afternoon. Then they pack up and move on to the next site.

Doing some research on what to expect with this show, I found that it sounds intriquing. This is what their website has to say about the show:

Sounds like there is something for everyone. If you happen to miss the show here in St. Cloud, there are some other opportunities in Minnesota, but you'll have to make a day trip. After St. Cloud's shows. They are moving to St. Paul, then Mankato and finally to Rochester. These shows are going on each weekend in September through the beginning of October.

This video gives you an idea of what you can expect.

They are also recommending that attendees wear a mask, or at least bring one along. You can see the COVID protocol statement here.

