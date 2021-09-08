10 Pet Peeves Only a True Minnesotan Will Understand

When it comes to pet peeves, there are certain ones only Minnesotans will understand.

A recent study was released on the topic of pet peeves from across the United States. Here in Minnesota, our biggest one was slow internet, which was the overall #1 answer. And for good reason too, look at how dependant we are on that service, especially with more of us working and learning from home.

Other popular pet peeves included littering, bragging, public displays of affection, and misbehaving kids.

I thought we could boil that down into pet peeves that are far more specific to Minnesotans. So I did. From fishing to snow removal, to getting stuck behind things on backroads, here are 10 pet peeves that only Minnesotans will understand.

10 Pet Peeves Only Minnesotans Understand

