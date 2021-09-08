Thousands of Jack-o-Lanterns to Light Up the Minnesota Zoo

For the third year, thousands of Jack-o-Lanterns will light up the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. The Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular returns on October 1st:

Wander through the glow of thousands of artfully carved pumpkins all alight in the night. This season, carve out a little time to bask in the glow of nature and enjoy this truly magical experience.

The event starts at 7 pm every night from October 1st through November 7th. Monday evenings will be limited capacity and are reserved for guests with mobility challenges and sensory needs.

Tickets are on sale right now, and when you go to purchase yours, you pick the date you want, then you have the option of going at 7 PM, 8 PM or 9 PM. The 9 PM option has discount pricing, and you get $2 off admission. Adult tickets are $20, kids ages 3-12 are $16, seniors are $16, and 2 and under are free.

There are ways to personalize your experience at the event as well.

Personalized Pumpkins: Guests can have a professionally carved pumpkin placed on display and glowing for all to see. At the end of the evening, take they get to take the personalized pumpkin home.

Night Hikes on the Minnesota Trail: Experience the zoo after dark, a Minnesota Zoo educator will be your guide for your family to learn more about the nocturnal animals on the trail.

Family Zoo Adventure: Snakes, Bats, and Dragons: Learn more about the Minnesota Zoo’s most beloved (but spooky) animals.

Tickets for the personalized events are coming soon, keep an eye on the Minnesota Zoo's website for those.

