The Holdingford Huskers (12-0) are two wins away from a state championship as they prepare for a battle with undefeated Goodhue (11-0) in the Class AA semifinals. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 14th.

BATTLE WITH BARNESVILLE IN BRAINERD

The Huskers beat Barnesville 42-24 in Brainerd in their quarterfinal matchup last week.

"Barnesville is a great team, they made the state tournament ten years in a row and they are very well coached," Holdingford head coach Luke Mitchell said. "They run a tricky offense, they hide the ball well so that was an adjustment for our players.

"We were down in the first quarter but our kids didn't hang their heads, and we were able to play great offense with our season high in yardage, and as the game progressed we figured things out on defense, too," Mitchell said.

GOODHUE GREAT

Mitchell says Goodhue is a very athletic team with has a very strong defense that is tough up front, but also has athletic linebackers and defensive backs.

"Offensively, they run the ball a lot out of a lot of different formations," Mitchell said. "Their quarterback is a very good athlete that will get out of the pocket and keep plays alive, so we definitely have our hands full."

THE BANK

Mitchell says that getting to the semifinal round at US Bank Stadium is a great reward for his team's hard work.

"I'm really happy for our players, I think this is going to be an experience they will remember their whole life," Mitchell said. "To get to play in one of the nicest stadiums in the NFL, that was our goal at the beginning of the year and to reach that goal is an amazing feeling."

US Bank Stadium has an artificial turf playing surface and is, of course, indoors. Weather will not be a factor for the Huskers' offense, which coach Mitchell thinks could be helpful.

"Being indoors eliminates natural challenges you face, so we aren't going face cold, wind or rain and that's always going to help an offensive team," Mitchell said. "But, Goodhue has a really good defense so we are going to have our hands full trying to see what works... we feel like we have a lot of playmakers."

COMMUNITY SUPPORT HIGH IN HOLDINGFORD

Coach Mitchell says despite having a lot of great sports teams, Holdingford is a 'football town.' The team had a huge turnout in Brainerd last week and expects the same Friday in Minneapolis.

"They love their football in Holdingford and they are doing a great job of supporting us this year," Mitchell said.