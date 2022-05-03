Highway 23 Detour Begins Monday East of Foley

FOLEY -- A major detour between Foley and Milaca begins Monday.

A major reconstruction project on Highway 23 will close the road and force traffic to detour via Broadway Avenue South in Foley, to Benton County Road 4, over to Mille Lacs County Road 12 to Highway 169 in Milaca.

The $18.2-million project includes 14 miles of reconstruction from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.

The project includes some intersection realignments, turn lanes, street lighting, new culverts and pipes, and upgraded guardrail.

Get our free mobile app

There will also be a full reconstruction on one mile of Highway 23 in Foley from Broadway Avenue to the east of 13th Avenue with new storm sewer, curb and gutter, and a roundabout at 8th Avenue/Penn Street. A multi-use trail will be built on the north side of Highway 23 with a sidewalk built on the south side.

The detour will be in effect until November.

Tell Us You're From Minnesota (Without Saying You're From Minnesota

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned