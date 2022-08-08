Highway 15 in Kimball to Reopen Tuesday

KIMBALL -- A detour in Kimball is scheduled to be lifted this week. Highway 15 has been closed between Willow Creek Park and Highway 55 for four months.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will reopen to traffic by Tuesday.

The $2.3-million project included a new road surface, new curbs and gutters, new underground utilities, a sidewalk extension, and multi-use trail.

The improvements not only provide a smoother road surface but also improved safety and an upgraded storm sewer system.

