Highway 10/23 Project: What to Expect to Start

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We've been talking about it for a few years now and Monday is the day the Highway 10 and 23 interchange project begins in east St. Cloud.

Fourth Street Southeast is closing Monday between Lincoln Avenue Southeast and the west frontage road.

Also, Lincoln Avenue Southeast is closed at Fourth Street Southeast this week through Friday to connect a city sewer pipe below the intersection.

Highway 10 is going to have period lane closures in both directions between Benton Drive Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast. Sometime early this summer Highway 10 will be reduced to one lane in each direction which will be 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Highway 23 will also have periodic lane closures in both directions between Wilson Avenue and 25th Avenue Northeast. Sometime early this summer Highway 23 will also be reduced to one lane in each direction 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The two-year nearly $44 million interchange project includes building a new Fourth Street Southeast bridge over Highway 10.

WJON News will be doing a series of feature stories on the businesses on the east side of St. Cloud that will be impacted by this project. Look for new features every few weeks throughout the construction season.

