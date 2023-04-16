Two People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
KIMBALL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two vehicle crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 55 at Balsam Road in Maine Prairie Township.
A vehicle driven by 18-year-old Madison Thompson of Watkins was traveling east on the highway when it cross the center line and struck another vehicle.
The second vehicle was driven by 25-year-old Jonathan Noyes of South Haven.
Thompson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Noyes was treated at the scene.
The road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
