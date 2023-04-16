Coborn’s to Acquire Sullivan’s Grocery Stores in Illinois

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Coborn’s, Inc. has announced it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the Sullivan’s Foods grocery stores, in northern and central Illinois, the company’s first expansion into that state.

Approximately 800 people work in the organization, which is comprised of 11 grocery stores, a convenience store/fuel center, three ACE Hardware stores, a central office and limited-assortment warehouse.

All employees will be hired by Coborn’s, Inc.

The stores will continue to operate under the Sullivan’s Foods name.

The transaction is currently expected to close in early May, subject to customary closing conditions.

With this acquisition, Coborn’s, Inc.’s portfolio of grocery stores will expand to 77 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Michigan, and Illinois.

The company operates approximately 135 business units, including grocery stores, retail liquor stores, fuel centers, pharmacies, and franchised restaurant businesses.

