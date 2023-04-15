Crash on Highway 12 Sends Delano Woman to Hospital Friday

DELANO (WJON News) -- A Delano woman was hurt in a crash in Wright County Friday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 12 and 5th Street in Delano around 5:15 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east on Highway 12 and attempting to make a turn onto northbound 5th Street when it hit a second SUV going west on Highway 12.

The driver of the first SUV, 80-year-old Frances Bogema of Delano, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second SUV, 34-year-old Nicole Savage of Delano, was not hurt.

