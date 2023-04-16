Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Sunday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern part of Minnesota, including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties.
The advisory will be in effect until 10:00 p.m. Sunday.
One to three inches of additional snow are possible throughout the day.
Winds will gust as high as 45 miles an hour.
Going into this weekend this was the 3rd snowiest season on record in St. Cloud. We were just a half inch away from moving up to number two and less than four inches away from number one.
It was just on Thursday when St. Cloud hit a record high of 86 degrees. We had four days in a row with temps in the 70s and 80s melting pretty much all of the snow we still had on the ground.
